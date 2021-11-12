Check out where your local Christmas Markets are happening this year. - Credit: Archant

This year there is a wealth of Christmas Markets taking place within Huntingdonshire during the festive season.

Markets will be taking place in Huntingdon, Ramsey, St Ives and St Neots in November.

There will also be Christmas weekend markets within December leading up to the festive day.

Huntingdon Christmas Market -(November 19 to November 21)

This will take place on the Market square and there will be live music and acts on the stage throughout the opening of the Market on November 19.

The Market will be packed full of traders with unique gift ideas and delicious food.

On November 19 the market will take place from 12pm-7:30pm.

On November 20 from 10am till 5pm and November 21 from 10am to 4pm.

St Ives Christmas Market- (November 20 and November 21)

This market will have entertainment, food and drink, real reindeer and Santa will be there.

This market is in partnership with St Ives Town Initiative, Huntingdonshire District Council and funding through the Welcome Back Fund.

Times are yet to be confirmed.

St Neots Christmas Market- November 28

This market will have street food, live music, a fun fair and a Santa’s grotto.

The market starts at 12pm and finished at 6pm.

St Ives Christmas Saturdays- December 4, 11, 18

The St Ives Christmas Saturdays will feature a range of stalls from local businesses, on street entertainers and music.

In partnership with St Ives Town Initiative, Huntingdonshire District Council and funding through the Welcome Back Fund.

They will take place from 12pm to 5pm.

Ramsey Advent Markets- December 4, 11, 18

The Ramsey Christmas weekend events will feature a range of exciting activities and entertainment, including street entertainers and Christmas markets.

In partnership with Ramsey Neighbourhood Trust, Huntingdonshire District Council and funding through the Welcome Back Fund.

They will take place from 8am to 2:30pm.

Huntingdon Christmas Saturdays- December 11, 18

The Huntingdon Christmas Saturdays will have activities, entertainment, including street entertainers and Christmas stalls.

In partnership with Huntingdon Town Council, Huntingdonshire District Council and funding through the Welcome Back Fund.

Times to be confirmed

St Neots Christmas Weekends- December 11, 18

The St Neots Christmas weekends will feature activities, entertainment, including street entertainers.

In partnership with St Neots Town Council, Huntingdonshire District Council and funding through the Welcome Back Fund.

Times to be confirmed.