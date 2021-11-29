Gallery
Christmas Light events across Huntingdonshire
Christmas Light switch-on events took place across Huntingdonshire this weekend.
St Neots, St Ives and Ramsey all enjoyed festive celebrations, including performances and appearances from Santa as the lights were turned on.
In St Neots on Sunday, town mayor, Cllr Stephen Ferguson greeted the community on stage and introduced performance acts.
The town also enjoyed a firework display and hot food and drink on the Market Square.
In the Floods Tavern in St Ives on Saturday, Santa switched on the lights and gave out gifts to the children.
Hot chocolates and a snow machine were also enjoyed by many.
In Ramsey on Saturday, Santa also made an appearance and gave out Christmas presents to children.
The Mayor of Ramsey, Cllr Steve Corney was also at the event and the town enjoyed a mixture of stalls, food and entertainment.