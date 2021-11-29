News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Christmas Light events across Huntingdonshire

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 2:36 PM November 29, 2021
Santa and his elf at the Floods Tavern in St Ives.

Santa and his elf at the Floods Tavern in St Ives. - Credit: Archant

Christmas Light switch-on events took place across Huntingdonshire this weekend.  

Isla Hastings and her brother 

Isla Hastings and her brother - Credit: Archant

St Neots, St Ives and Ramsey all enjoyed festive celebrations, including performances and appearances from Santa as the lights were turned on.  

Last weekend light switch on's went on with a bang throughout the market towns.

Last weekend light switch on's went on with a bang throughout the market towns. - Credit: Archant

In St Neots on Sunday, town mayor, Cllr Stephen Ferguson greeted the community on stage and introduced performance acts.  

The Mayor of St Neots Stephen Ferguson. 

The Mayor of St Neots Stephen Ferguson. - Credit: Archant

The town also enjoyed a firework display and hot food and drink on the Market Square.  

The Mayor of St Neots Stephen Ferguson switching on the lights. 

The Mayor of St Neots Stephen Ferguson switching on the lights. - Credit: Archant

In the Floods Tavern in St Ives on Saturday, Santa switched on the lights and gave out gifts to the children.  

Firework display at St Neots

Firework display at St Neots - Credit: Archant

Hot chocolates and a snow machine were also enjoyed by many.  

Floods Tavern light switch on 

Floods Tavern light switch on - Credit: Archant

In Ramsey on Saturday, Santa also made an appearance and gave out Christmas presents to children.  

Performances at the Christmas Light switch on 

Performances at the Christmas Light switch on - Credit: Archant

The Mayor of Ramsey, Cllr Steve Corney was also at the event and the town enjoyed a mixture of stalls, food and entertainment.  

Mayor of St Neots with Isla Hastings and her brother 

Mayor of St Neots with Isla Hastings and her brother - Credit: Archant

Floods Tavern Light switch on 

Floods Tavern Light switch on - Credit: Archant

Firework display at St Neots

Firework display at St Neots - Credit: Archant

Ramsey Light switch on 

Ramsey Light switch on - Credit: Archant

Carolers in Ramsey

Carolers in Ramsey - Credit: Archant

Mayor of Ramsey Steve Corney and Jade Jones

Mayor of Ramsey Steve Corney and Jade Jones - Credit: Archant

Mayor of Ramsey Steve Corney 

Mayor of Ramsey Steve Corney - Credit: Archant

