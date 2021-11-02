Your full list of Huntingdonshire Christmas Light Switch On's happening this month. - Credit: Archant

Christmas Light Switch On’s are back with a bang this year, where many Huntingdonshire towns plan to hold a special countdown event.

Ramsey, St Ives and St Neots are all hosting events and the plan is to make this year ultra-special as so many were cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions.

With a range of activities and food and drink on offer, it is a great way for families to start off the festive period and get into the Christmas spirit.

St Neots Christmas Lights and Market: November 28

The light switch on will be at 5pm in the Market Square and is organised by St Neots Town Council.

You may also want to watch:

There will be a Christmas Market, Fun Fair, a Santa’s Grotto, live music and street food and drink.

The event will start at 12pm and will finish at 6pm.

Light Up Ramsey: November 27

The day will have normal market stalls in the morning, plus community and artisan stalls from 10am.

Food trucks and fun fair will also take place.

The event will run from 10am to 7pm. The switch on is to be confirmed.

St Ives Christmas Lights and Market: November 20 and November 21

Visit St Ives for some festive fun, featuring a range of exciting activities and entertainment, including real reindeer.

In partnership with St Ives Town Initiative, Huntingdonshire District Council and funding through the Welcome Back Fund.

The event will start at 9am on November 20 and 10am on November 21.

The light switch on will start at 5pm on November 20.

The St Ives Christmas Lights in association with the company ILUX have also launched a competition, where they aim to raise £1,000 to help with this year's Christmas Lights.

Details are on their Just Giving page, go to: https://www.justgiving.com/crowd.../12-meals-of-christmas...

Councillor Ryan Fuller, Executive Leader of Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) said: "Through the Welcome Back Fund, we are delighted to be supporting an exciting programme of activities across the district this festive season.

"After so many events were cancelled last year, it will be great to see our residents and visitors getting into the Christmas spirit, providing a welcome boost for our town centres, and supporting our local, independent businesses.

"Public safety, of course, remains a priority.

"We are working closely with our partners to ensure that appropriate safety measures are in place and continue to urge everyone to follow Government COVID-19 guidance."