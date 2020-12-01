Christmas Lights in Alconbury Weald. Christmas Lights in Alconbury Weald.

Many people across the district have already put their Christmas trees and lights up and we know that people want to celebrate as much as they can and spread some cheer.

So, we want to publish as many festive displays as possible and spread some Christmas joy through our towns and villages.

So whether you are hanging up a simple wreath, adorning your roof with Christmas lights or decking the paths and trees with boughs of holly, we’d like to see your pictures and feature as many as possible in the paper and online in the coming weeks.

Here are some images of impressive Christmas lights and displays from across the district.

Maria Clifton from St Neots sent this image of her house.

Send your Christmas lights pictures and videos to debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.

This picture was taken by our Hunts Post photographer in Brampton.

James Goodman from Duck Lane in St Neots sent this image.