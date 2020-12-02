News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
It’s starting to feel a lot like Christmas in Huntingdon town centre

person

Debbie Davies

Published: 4:00 PM December 2, 2020    Updated: 1:32 PM December 15, 2020
Huntingdon First has organised Christmas activities for the town centre.

Huntingdon First has organised Christmas activities which it hopes will encourage people to shop locally in the town.

There will be stilt walkers in Huntingdon town centre.

Shoppers can win a Christmas hamper which is currently being displayed in the shop window of 16 Chequers Court.

There will also be a chance to win a £150 voucher or one of two £50 runner-up vouchers for a local independent business of your choice by entering the Naughty Elf Trail competition. Entry forms for both competitions can be found in the stand outside 16 Chequers Court or ask a town ranger or download from the Huntingdon First website or Facebook page.

While walking the Naughty Elf Trail you will be able to enjoy the window displays of the many businesses taking part in the best dressed window competition. On December 5, 12 and 19, the town centre will be full of Christmas cheer, with stilt walkers, the balloon man, Christmas music and the BID Bear as well as craft and gift stalls, mulled cider and drinks.

INFO: www.huntingdonfirst.co.uk and Facebook/HuntingdonFirst.

Huntingdon News

