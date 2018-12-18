The money was raised through entry fees paid by visitors to a Christmas craft fair held at the church, raising some £343 for the charity.

The stallholders also donated money from their takings. The stalls at the event included crocheted items, cupcakes, Christmas crafts and more.

Becky Richards, who organised the craft fair, said: “We wanted to support a local charity and a number of children who are part of our church family have benefitted from the great work that Dreamdrops does with Holly Ward and the special care baby unit at Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

“We feel it’s a privilege to have children with additional needs in our church and believe they should be given as much support as possible.”

Helen Carlson’s son, William, has been a regular on Holly Ward since he was born eight years ago.

She said: “William has many complex medical needs and requires more hospital admissions and appointments than most people. We are so grateful to have a children’s ward as wonderful as Holly Ward so close by. The staff are all so friendly and caring and help to make stays there as easy on our family as possible.”

Anne-Marie Hamilton, chairman of the Dreamdrops fundraising committee, said: “I would like to thank the members of the Bridge Church for raising funds for Dreamdrops at their Christmas Fair. As it is Christmas time, we would like to put the money towards some new toys for the patients on Holly Ward and for the siblings of babies who are being nursed on the special care baby unit.”

For further information on how you can help raise funds for the charity visit www.dreamdropschildrenscharity.org or e-mail dreamdrops.dreamdrops@nhs.net.