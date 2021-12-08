There are plenty of Christmas fairs and markets still to attend. - Credit: Archant

There are a wealth of Christmas craft fairs coming up in Huntingdonshire in the next few weeks.

It’s not too late to visit one and enjoy purchasing some traditional festive gifts.

Below is an upcoming list of where you can find them:-

The Commemoration Hall:- Saturday December 11

The hall will be holding a Christmas craft fair in the arts café from 10am till 4pm.

Admission is free to the event.

Hinchingbrooke House Christmas fair :- Saturday December 12

They will also be holding a Christmas craft fair from 10:30am to 4pm, with a £1 entry fee.

Over 40 stalls selling handmade crafts, toys, treats and gifts for all the family.

Johnson's of Old Hurst Christmas Market:- Friday December 10 - Sunday December 12

Festive Family Fun Christmas Market is coming to Johnsons of Old Hurst from 10am to 4pm.

There will be stalls Entertainment Kids Activities and of course lots of Food and Drink.

St Ives Christmas Saturdays- December 11, 18

The St Ives Christmas Saturdays will feature a range of stalls from local businesses, on street entertainers and music. They will take place from 12pm to 5pm.

Ramsey Advent Markets- December 4, 11, 18

The Ramsey Christmas weekend events will feature a range of exciting activities and entertainment, including street entertainers and Christmas markets.

In partnership with Ramsey Neighbourhood Trust, Huntingdonshire District Council and funding through the Welcome Back Fund.

They will take place from 8am to 2:30pm.

Huntingdon Christmas Saturdays- December 11, 18

The Huntingdon Christmas Saturdays will have activities, entertainment, including street entertainers and Christmas stalls.

St Neots Farm & Craft Market on Saturday 11/18 including market stalls, street food, and live entertainment. Market Square, from 8am to 4pm.

Cambs Lock Antiques Collectables Huntingdon Christmas Mini Market:- Saturday December 11

Held from 9am to 5pm.