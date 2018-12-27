A cake decorating competition was held at the Holiday Inn, in Huntingdon. Picture: ARCHANT A cake decorating competition was held at the Holiday Inn, in Huntingdon. Picture: ARCHANT

The six-strong team of chefs from the Holiday Inn hotel, in Huntingdon, were invited to decorate a cake in a Christmas theme, with the entries judged by Pam Hobson, the A14 delivery team’s stakeholder director.

The A14 delivery team are regular guests at the hotel. The judging took place on Thursday and sous chef Connor Wells was crowned champion for his particularly snowy creation.

After the judging, two of the cakes were donated to the Huntingdon Community Cancer Network, two to the Salvation Army in Huntingdon, and two were kept by the hotel to be raffled.

Alison Sibley, reservations supervisor at the hotel, said: “The event was a big success and it is something we would think about doing again in the future. We would like to build up new relationships in the community and it was all for good causes too.”