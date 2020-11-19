Hannah Tuck, who works at the Co-op’s Cardinal Way depot has been working with the Huntingdonshire Community Group’s COVID-19 Response Team to help them secure funding towards a Christmas appeal.

Hannah said: “It’s my role to be the connector between our colleagues and our communities. Not only are we proud to support local causes through our membership card we work closely with as many support groups in Godmanchester and Huntingdon as we can; co-operating for a fairer future.

“Our store, depot and funeral care colleagues, along with customers, were all keen to support the Christmas Present Appeal.

“We hope together we can spread a little joy this Christmas.”

Councillor Patrick Kadewere, founder of Huntingdonshire Community Group said: “Godmanchester Co-Op have been at the heart of the community throughout this pandemic, supporting many good causes and we are pleased to be one of them.

“Their generous donations will have a huge impact on the families we are helping this Christmas.”