Make this season merry and bright with The Burgess Hall

Published: 9:09 AM November 4, 2019 Updated: 2:39 PM January 11, 2021

Tickets for one of The Burgess Hall’s upcoming events could make a great gift this Christmas. Picture: The Burgess Hall. - Credit: Archant

It’s never too early to think about Christmas and with a wide range of shows and events coming up, you can have it all at The Burgess Hall, St Ives.

Herman’s Hermits will be performing at The Burgess Hall on 20 March 2020. Picture: The Burgess Hall. - Credit: Archant

We spoke to marketing and communications manager, Hayley Morris, to find out more.

Christmas Gift and Craft Fair

Burgess Hall is kicking off the season with The Christmas Gift and Craft Fair on 9 November, running from 10am until 4pm. Hayley said: "There's plenty to see and do such as a variety of stalls from Christmas crafting to gifts for loved ones, a children's competition and a Santa's Grotto. We also have hot and cold refreshments to purchase throughout the day, perfect to help you relax after a day of shopping." Entrance is £3, under 12s are free.

Treat the whole family to a classic pantomime this January at The Burgess Hall. Picture: The Burgess Hall. - Credit: Archant

Santa's Christmas Countdown

If you have little ones, why not bring them along for the Santa's Christmas Countdown show taking place on 19 December?

Santa's Christmas Countdown is a 45 minute, interactive family show, particularly suitable for 2-7 year olds. Join Dotty the Elf, Dasher the Reindeer, Jack Frost and Pompom the Penguin in a fun, festive, musical adventure to help fix the Christmas calendar and get Santa's Christmas Countdown started - plus remember to bring your Christmas letter to post in Santa's special post box!

There are two show times, 10.30am and 3pm, and tickets start at £11. The adventure continues after the show as each child gets to meet Santa and receive a specially wrapped present from him.

Dick Whittington Pantomime

How about treating the whole family to a classic pantomime this January? Hayley said: "The award winning Centre Players will be returning with family favourite Dick Whittington." The pantomime is running from 8 January to 12 January 2020 with tickets starting at £8.

Christmas Party

Whether you're looking for a festive night out with friends, colleagues or loved ones, there's plenty of choice at the Burgess Hall. Their popular Christmas Party is just £40 per person and includes a drinks reception and a sit down meal with a disco afterwards. There's two nights to choose from, 7 December or 14 December.

Boogie Nite

Burgess Hall's popular 'Boogie Nite' is getting a festive makeover. Hayley said: "Celebrate Christmas early on 21 December where we'll have two dance floors playing a mix of classics from the 70s, 80s and 90s plus all your festive favourites. Book early to avoid disappointment as this is always popular!"

You can then finish the year in style on 31 December with the special New Years Eve Boogie Nite. Tickets for each event are £12 or you can buy a ticket for both for just £20.

Christmas gifts

Stuck for a Christmas present? Why not treat your loved ones to tickets for one of The Burgess Hall's upcoming events?

Hayley said: "The Ultimate Queen Show, Anthem by Majesty is returning to the Burgess Hall on 7 February 2020, following their incredibly popular performance earlier this year. There's stand up comedy at The Best in Comedy on 8 February and the fantastic Rock for Heroes will be returning to the Burgess Hall in November 2020.

"Plus 60s beat rockers Herman's Hermits will be performing at The Burgess Hall as part of their 55th Anniversary Tour on 20 March 2020. There are more exciting dates and acts to be announced for spring too."

For more information or to purchase tickets visit burgesshall.net, call 01480 388111 or visit the Box Office at One Leisure St Ives, Westwood Road, St Ives, PE27 6WU. *Online booking fee applies.