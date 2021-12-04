With advent well under way the naughty elves have made a reappearance to cause mischief in many homes and with the daily excitement over a small chocolate shape behind a cardboard window it can only mean one thing; Christmas is coming!

Emma Proctor-King is the chairman of BID in Huntingdon. - Credit: BID

While Santa is busy making his list and checking it twice before coming to town we have time to set the Christmas bauble rolling.

Here at Huntingdon First we actively promote shop local and Christmas is no exception. After the success last year of our Christmas hamper competition where we proved our local High Street has everything you need to celebrate in style we have decided to run this again this year so you will have your chance to win the contents of the hamper which is displayed in the shop window of 21 Chequers Court, just along from The Local Café.

There will also be a chance to win a £150 voucher or one of two £50 runner up vouchers for a local independent business of your choice by entering our Naughty Elf Trail competition.

Entry forms for both competitions can be found in the stand outside 21 Chequers Court where the hamper is displayed, the Town Ranger or you can download one from our website or Facebook page.

On December 11 and again on December 18, Huntingdon town centre will be full of Christmas cheer as we shall be joined by a festive stilt walker, Dave the balloon man, Santa and his sleigh from The Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell playing Christmas music and our very own Christmas BID Bear.

We would like to thank Huntingdonshire District Council for their assistance and additional funding towards Christmas in Huntingdon 2021 from the Welcome Back Fund.

And don’t forget, as I mentioned in last month’s column, Huntingdon First are delighted to welcome the Vegan Market Co to Huntingdon for the very first time on December 11 for a Huntingdon Festive Vegan Market.

Taking place on the Market Square, the event will feature a variety of stalls with street food and bakery goodies to sustain you while you explore the huge range of beauty, clothing and lifestyle items on offer.

For further information, visit www.huntingdonfirst.co.uk and Facebook/HuntingdonFirst

Tel: 01480 450250 or email info@bidhuntingdon.co.uk