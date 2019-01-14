A crew from Huntingdon was called to Church Walk, in Stow Longa, at about 5.30pm on Saturday and arrived to find a chimney on fire in a chimney.

They blaze was extinguished and the crew returned to their station by 10.50pm.

The following day, a crew from Huntingdon and two crews from Cambridge, were called to a fire in Nursery Gardens at about 4pm.

Firefighters arrived to find a chimney on fire and extinguished it. They returned to their station by 6.50pm.

A fire service spokesman said: “Please ensure that you get your chimney swept and brickwork inspected at least once a year. This will help to prevent a chimney fire.”