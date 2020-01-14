Volunteers collected hundreds of old Christmas trees from Huntingdon and St Ives Volunteers collected hundreds of old Christmas trees from Huntingdon and St Ives

Staff, volunteers and supporters of East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) were up bright and early in order to get round all the trees that are now being turned into mulch.

Bronte Graver, EACH Cambridgeshire community fundraiser, said: "We'd like to say a massive thank you to all the generous people who found one last moment of giving in them to round-off the festive season.

"We're over the moon with the amount raised and fully intend to do this again next year. I'd also just like to mention the amazing support from Huntingdonshire District Council, Huntingdon Young Farmers' Club, John Talbot Tree Surgery, A14 Integrated Services and Just Helping. What happened over the weekend wouldn't have been possible without them."

EACH cares for children and young people with life-threatening conditions right across the region, and supports their families. It has to raise £6.4 million a year from fundraising activities and very often needs the support of volunteers to make that happen.

Anyone interested in volunteering to collect Christmas trees next year or at any EACH fundraising events coming up in 2020 should call Bronte on: 01223 205198 or email: bronte.graver@each.org.uk.