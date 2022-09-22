The home proposed to be converted into a children's care home in Brampton, Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Google

Plans for a new children’s care home that has divided a village’s community are set to be voted on next week.

An application to convert a house in Brampton into a care home for children and young people has been met with both opposition and support.

The proposals look to create a care facility for four girls aged between 11 and 17.

The plans state that two staff members would be on site at all times working 24 hours shifts, with an additional manager present during the day.

Multiple concerns were raised over whether the care home would increase the number of cars travelling to and from the home and the impact this could have on traffic in the area.

Concerns were also raised as to whether the house is the right site for a children’s care home.

One objector said: “The area is a quiet residential street with mainly older residents and is not appropriate for this kind of use.

“There are no facilities in this area for teenagers, either recreational or educational, and the likelihood is there will be disruption and noise affecting residents of the street.

“There are many marked cars already on this narrow road – which is also a bus route and a main route to the primary school.

“The additional vehicles and traffic generated by a care home would make matters worse.”

Brampton Parish Council also objected to the plans, explaining that while it was satisfied with the overall proposals, it recommended for the application to be refused due to “significant issues” around access and parking at the home.

A representative of the applicant highlighted that there would be nothing to stop a family of six using the house, and said the care home would have the same impact, if not less, than a typical home.

The highways department at Cambridgeshire County Council also raised no objection to the plans on highway safety grounds.

In relation to the concerns raised around disruption, they said: “Children in care are too often treated in society as criminals rather than victims.

“Applications to build new care homes are regularly met with hostility by nearby residents and are generally a result of misinterpretation.

“A calm residential setting such as West End will help support the children’s therapeutic rehabilitation and the care they receive.”

Members of the public had also submitted comments in support of the plans, highlighting the benefit the home could have for children in need.

One supporter said: “I would’ve thought we need more of these settings in regular residential areas where young people in need can be nurtured and helped to become the best they can be.”

The application is due to be considered by councillors at a meeting of Huntingdonshire District Council’s development management committee on September 26.