Published: 4:06 PM August 20, 2021

Roald Off The Tongue by Chip Colquhoun collects fables and fairy tales that best-selling children’s author Roald Dahl heard from his mother. - Credit: Epic Tales

A children’s book written by a Huntingdon-based author hopes to inspire children to read with a collection of fairy tales from Roald Dahl’s mother.

Roald Off The Tongue by Chip Colquhoun collects fables and fairy tales that best-selling children’s author Roald Dahl heard from his mother when he was a child.

The book, which is illustrated by award-winning children's artist Korky Paul, is part of a crowdfunding campaign.

It has already exceeded its original goal, while more people continue to add their support.

“The early draft has already been 100 per cent enjoyed by every one of the 60-or-so children it has reached, including some as young as four and others as old as 11,” said Chip.

“The book is great for engaging children,” said Sarah King, a teacher of children aged 10 and 11.

“Even the children who don’t usually listen, they were just totally involved in it.”



Backers from all around the world can pre-order a signed copy of the book with a “pledge”, and receive early access to drafts from Chip and Korky.

A wide range of rewards are also available, including school visits from Chip and online art classes from Korky.



For further details, including how to pledge, visit: www.tinyurl.com/RoaldOff