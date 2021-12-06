A taste of the Philippines at charity celebration

Mayor of Godmanchester Cllr Cliff Thomas looks at crafts from the Philippines at the Rehoboth 40th anniversary celebrations - Credit: Godmanchester Baptist Church

Filipino food was on offer at Godmanchester Baptist Church when it helped mark a charity's 40 years of helping disadvantaged children in the Philippines.

The event was for the locally-based charity Rehoboth Children's Homes Trust.

Chairman Philip Thompson said: "Rehoboth provides a Christian residential home and an educational support programme to a total of over 70 beneficiaries.

"The celebration was attended by over 40 people including the local mayor and mayoress, Cllr Clifford Thomas and his wife Ann. The attendees were treated to some Filipino food, and handmade crafts from the Philippines and locally knitted items were also available."

The charity offers residential accommodation at a children's home and also has an educational programme in which it provides the young people with financial assistance so they can live either in their local community or accommodation linked to their college so they learn to live independently.













To find out more visit www.rehobothchildrenshomes.org.