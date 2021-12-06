News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

A taste of the Philippines at charity celebration

person

Julian Makey

Published: 4:38 PM December 6, 2021
Nyor Cliff Thomas at the Rehoboth charity celebrations

Mayor of Godmanchester Cllr Cliff Thomas looks at crafts from the Philippines at the Rehoboth 40th anniversary celebrations - Credit: Godmanchester Baptist Church

Filipino food was on offer at Godmanchester Baptist Church when it helped mark a charity's 40 years of helping disadvantaged children in the Philippines.

The event was for the locally-based charity Rehoboth Children's Homes Trust.

Chairman Philip Thompson said: "Rehoboth provides a Christian residential home and an educational support programme to a total of over 70 beneficiaries.

"The celebration was attended by over 40 people including the local mayor and mayoress, Cllr Clifford Thomas and his wife Ann. The attendees were treated to some Filipino food, and handmade crafts from the Philippines and locally knitted items were also available."

The charity offers residential accommodation at a children's home and also has an educational programme in which it provides the young people with financial assistance so they can live either in their local community or accommodation linked to their college so they learn to live independently.




To find out more visit www.rehobothchildrenshomes.org.

Godmanchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An air ambulance is attending an incident in St Ives

Cambs Live News

Air Ambulance is called to serious crash on London Road in St Ives

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
A man has died following a collision on the B645 near Great Staughton yesterday November 28.

Cambs Live News

Young man dies on B645 near St Neots following a head-on crash

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
An individual in Cambridgeshire has been diagnosed with the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

Cambs Live News | Updated

Cambridgeshire individual diagnosed with Covid-19 Omicron variant

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
A 76-year-old has died in a crash on London Road yesterday November 30

Cambs Live News

Woman dies in crash on London Road in St Ives

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon