St Neots pupils dressed up for World Book Day
- Credit: Charlotte Burnett
Children and staff at a St Neots Primary School dressed up to mark World Book Day on March 4.
Charlotte Burnett, a Year 3 teacher at Middlefield Primary Academy, was impressed with the children’s efforts, and she said: “We all dressed up as our favourite book character, and all the key worker’s children brought their own books in.
“The rest of the children were still working from home, but they too dressed up still.
“We read through each child’s book that they had brought in through the day and recorded them, so that they could be played to the children who were working from home and in school, so they got a view of all children and teachers reading a book.
“The queen of hearts was a popular choice to dress up as and a few Where’s Wally characters.
“It was lots of fun and everyone really enjoyed the day.”
