St Neots pupils dressed up for World Book Day

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 1:00 PM March 9, 2021   
St Neots children dress up for world book day

Children in St Neots dress up for world book day - Credit: Charlotte Burnett

Children and staff at a St Neots Primary School dressed up to mark World Book Day on March 4.  

Charlotte Burnett, a Year 3 teacher at Middlefield Primary Academy, was impressed with the children’s efforts, and she said: “We all dressed up as our favourite book character, and all the key worker’s children brought their own books in.  

“The rest of the children were still working from home, but they too dressed up still. 

Children at Middlefield Primary Academy dress up for World Book Day 

Children at Middlefield Primary Academy dress up for World Book Day - Credit: Charlotte Burnett

“We read through each child’s book that they had brought in through the day and recorded them, so that they could be played to the children who were working from home and in school, so they got a view of all children and teachers reading a book. 

“The queen of hearts was a popular choice to dress up as and a few Where’s Wally characters.

You may also want to watch:

“It was lots of fun and everyone really enjoyed the day.” 

Willow Hunts and Zoe Roullier from Middlefield Primary Academy 

Willow Hunts and Zoe Roullier from Middlefield Primary Academy - Credit: Charlotte Burnett


St Neots News

