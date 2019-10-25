A project was set up at the St Neots school by higher learning teaching assistant Sue Colquitt who made contact with airline staff who distribute items to children.

Schools in West Africa are supplied with items that are no longer used by pupils in this country.

Crosshall said it was "inundated with donations" and has just received photographs from St Nicholas Preparatory School in Tempa, Newtown, Ghana.

Sue co-ordinated the campaign and arranged for the crew to collect the donations.

"We have now received photographs from St Nicholas Preparatory School in Tempa, Newtown, Ghana, and they have really brought a smile to our faces."