Children evacuated from bus fire in Cambridgeshire
Firefighters tackled a large fire this morning involving a double-decker bus travelling to Swavesey Village Academy.
Fire crews were called to the blaze at 8.34am on September 21 after a well-developed accidental fire broke out when the bus was on Pheasant Rise in Bar Hill.
The fast actions of the driver ensured that the bus was evacuated "quickly and safely" when it broke out.
The young people on board the bus have since been taken to school without any reported injuries.
A statement from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service on Twitter said: "Crews have been tackling a large fire involving a bus this morning in Bar Hill. The bus was travelling to Swavesey Village College.
"Thanks to the fast actions of the driver, the bus was evacuated quickly and safely."
The statement added that Saxon Way in Bar Hill would be closed while crews make sure the fire is out and the fire crew returned to their station by 11am.
A user on Twitter said: "I saw the smoke from Oakington, well done to the driver. That could have been awful."