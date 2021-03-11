Huntingdon children create flower-themed art-work

Published: 11:00 AM March 11, 2021

Zac Harcombe and Thomas Johnston, two year 5 pupils with their flower art inspired by Yuval Sommer's Big Book of Blooms. - Credit: Brington C of E Primary School

Children at a primary school in the village of Brington created flower-themed art work.

Taking inspiration from Yuval Zommer's amazing Big Book of Blooms, every child created flower-themed art in a wonderful array of materials, some even made edible art.

Many morning lessons took on a flower theme and afternoons were devoted to creativity for five days.

Mark Farrell, Headteacher at Brington C of E Primary School said: "Our Art Week gave children a chance to expand their creativity and concentrate on their art projects over several days. We are so proud of their work and their attitude to exploring, making and learning."

"Lockdown learning is a challenge for children, parents and staff, so a themed week of creativity was an ideal opportunity to de-stress and focus on one big project or a series of linked artworks.

“This week got them away from their technology and out and about, observing and enjoying the world around them."

Author Yuval Zommer was stunned by Brington's artists, tweeting his praise of their "awesome creativity" and sharing their artwork.