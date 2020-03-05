Sasha Mccallion aged 2 world book day at Busy Bees nursery St Neots dressed as Jessie from Toy Story PICTURE: Rachel Mccallion Sasha Mccallion aged 2 world book day at Busy Bees nursery St Neots dressed as Jessie from Toy Story PICTURE: Rachel Mccallion

From Harry Potter to Willy Wonka, youngsters swapped their uniforms for Gruffalo costumes to celebrate the annual event.

World Book Day was first held in the UK in 1995, and since then schools from across the country have held yearly events to celebrate novels.

Students from St Mary's C of E Primary Academy in St Neots had to dress up as charecters from the author Julia Donaldson and spent the morning decorating the doors as part of an in house competition.

Crosshall Infant School Academy Trust and Crosshall Nursery School enjoyed a book charecter parade in the school hall and for each year group a winner was selected and presented with prizes.

Brooke mccallion aged 7 world book day at crosshall juniors school dressed as Harry Potter book fairy her tshirt has all the book covers on it plus lights in the tutu home made outfit. PICTURE: Rachel Mccallion

