Pre-school children are raising money for school resources
- Credit: Julie Marks
Children at Great Paxton Preschool are raising money to provide the school with new resources.
The pre-school children are embarking on a mammoth challenge to scoot/cycle/run the distance from Great Paxton Preschool to Buckingham Palace and back.
This is a distance of 200 km to raise £500 and develop the children’s learning experiences and have some fun.
They started this challenge on January 26 and have completed 67km so far.
Manager of Great Paxton Pre-school Julie Marks said: “We are amazed at the children's determination to complete this task with some children completing more than 4km.
“We have a chart mapping where we a started and showing where we are each day, the children are given a sticker to show their parents how many laps they have completed.
“We are proud of each and every one of the children for their achievements."
Great Paxton’s village pub, The Bell, has also organised a virtual Bingo night on Saturday February 20 to support the fundraising.
To donate visit the JustGiving page link: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/great-paxton-preschool?utm_term=WAvRa7pRN