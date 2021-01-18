Child rescued from floodwater in Godmanchester
Published: 2:44 PM January 18, 2021
- Credit: Google Earth
A child was rescued after getting stranded in floodwater in Godmanchester.
Fire crews from Huntingdon were carrying out water training at The Causeway when they were alerted to the incident just before 2.30pm yesterday (January 17).
The child got into difficulty nearby as the "current was stronger than anticipated", Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said.
Firefighters had to use a rescue sled to bring the child to safety.
A fire service spokesperson said: “We’d urge people to keep out of floodwater.
“The water can be flowing much faster than people anticipate, and can easily knock you off your feet.
“There are also hidden dangers beneath the service and it could even be contaminated with sewage water.”
Most Read
- 1 Vaccine programme in St Ives and Warboys to start this week
- 2 Godmanchester Rapist is jailed for 15 years
- 3 Here's your 'thank you' messages for school staff
- 4 Hinchingbrooke planning to expand critical care as Covid cases rise
- 5 Flood warnings issued as police receive multiple calls
- 6 GP surgeries in Huntingdon and Papworth start vaccine roll-out
- 7 Man guilty of murdering partner's baby son
- 8 Man rescued from car stuck in Tilbrook flooding
- 9 Your photos capture stunning sunsets and frosty mornings
- 10 Housing first battleground in mayor elections for Cambridgeshire
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus