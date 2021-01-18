Published: 2:44 PM January 18, 2021

Fire crews were alerted to a child stuck in floodwater near The Causeway. - Credit: Google Earth

A child was rescued after getting stranded in floodwater in Godmanchester.

Fire crews from Huntingdon were carrying out water training at The Causeway when they were alerted to the incident just before 2.30pm yesterday (January 17).

The child got into difficulty nearby as the "current was stronger than anticipated", Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said.

Firefighters had to use a rescue sled to bring the child to safety.

A fire service spokesperson said: “We’d urge people to keep out of floodwater.

“The water can be flowing much faster than people anticipate, and can easily knock you off your feet.

“There are also hidden dangers beneath the service and it could even be contaminated with sewage water.”