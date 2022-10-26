The owner of Chequers Shoes, Rod Galbraith, with Stanislav, a boxer from Ukraine who is living with Mr Galbraith. - Credit: Hunts Post

Rod Galbraith, the owner of Chequers Shoes in Huntingdon, has donated more than 350 pairs of shoes to help Ukrainian people living in Huntingdonshire this Winter.

Between 350 to 400 pairs of children's, men's and ladies' shoes have been given from the store to the Ukrainian support groups at Buckden Towers and Help Ukraine Cambridgeshire (HUC).

Mr Galbraith said: "We had residual stock that we felt could be useful and certainly coming into the Winter months where people's feet are more exposed to the weather and the conditions.

"So that was purely the main guiding force, but charity begins at home most of the time, but in this particular instance, we had products that we could actually hand over, so we did."

Ukrainian families at St Mary's Church in Buckden collecting some of the donated shoes. - Credit: Andrew Maclaren

Andrew Maclaren, the organiser for the HUC group, collected the shoes from the shop and put them on display for Ukrainian families in St Mary's Church, Buckden, on October 18.

The wide array of men's, ladies and children's shoes donated by Chequers Shoes in Huntingdon. - Credit: Andrew Maclaren

More than 50 people came through the door and enjoyed the plethora of shoes available to them, made possible by Mr Galbraith.

“It was well-received, a lot of people picked up a lot of stuff, and they’ve managed to send some of it to the other local hubs as well," said Mr Galbraith.

"If I can find anything else in the near future, then I'll certainly contribute because there is not a lot of things going well for them in that part of the world.

"Sometimes we’re a little bit too quick to sort of moan about what our lot is when in fact, there are people far worse off than us.”

Mr Galbraith said how important it was not to underestimate local customers and give back to the community. - Credit: Hunts Post

Mr Galbraith, a resident at Buckden, is looking after two Ukrainian boxers in his home, Stanislav and Mikhail, and said it has given him a good insight into what they have been through.

Both Ukrainians have been helping at the shoe shop, and Mr Galbraith hopes through their English lessons and support, he can help them get gainful employment in the community.

Mr Galbraith added: “I might be a hard-nosed businessman, but I do have a heart.

"Sometimes you’ve got to stop and see what else is going around about you, and some people are in a lot worse place than we are.”

Mr Galbraith said he would continue to support local initiatives and do his best "to give a little back".