Keith with his partner Jo Walker handing over the cheque at the Royal Papworth Hospital. - Credit: ROYAL PAPWORTH

A cheque has been handed over to the Royal Papworth Hospital after a St Neots dad completed a Land’s End to John O’Groats cycle ride.

Keith Prendergast, aged 71, of Eaton Socon, took on the epic 1,000-mile ride in May to raise funds for Papworth Hospital who have been treating his son Francis for a rare life-threatening lung condition.

He completed the ride in 14 days, with the support of his partner Jo driving a motorhome, raising more than £3,000.

He said: “I cannot express the admiration, gratitude and debt I owe Royal Papworth Hospital. Thank you is not enough. The money I raise will go to their research and hopefully in a small way help other families who find themselves in such a dark place.”

Alice Macek, fundraising manager at the Royal Papworth Charity, added: "We are truly grateful to Keith for taking on such a huge challenge, it has been wonderful to follow his journey and witness the outpouring of support he received during his cycle ride. The money raised will further research into some of the hardest-to-treat heart and lung conditions which will provide hope to many across the world.”



















