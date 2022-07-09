Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Cycle ride for Ukraine raised thousands of pounds

Debbie Davies

Published: 10:00 AM July 9, 2022
Mike Colmar and Graham Temple handing the cheque to St Neots mayor Cllr Ben Pitt.

St Neots Cycle Club member Mike Colmar and Graham Temple, from the Archer Road Club, in St Ives handing the cheque to Cllr Ben Pitt. - Credit: HOLLY TEMPLE

A fundraising cycle ride has managed to raise more than £8,000 for a charity set up to support Ukraine.

The Cycle for Ukraine event, held on March 20, was the idea of St Neots Cycle Club member Mike Colmar and then organised by Graham Temple, from the Archer Road Club, in St Ives.

"A friend of mine, Mark Colmar, from the St Neots club, contacted me with the idea and I was able to set it up as I have the infrastructure," said Mr Temple.

"Then other clubs wanted to get involved."

On the day, more than 350 cyclists signed up and took part in the ride around the county. The group set off from St Neots Market Square in a blaze of colour.

This week, Mr Colmar and Mr Temple met up with St Neots Mayor, Cllr Ben Pitt, to hand over the cheque, which will be passed on to DEC Ukraine Appeal.

Organisers hope to repeat the event next year to include more families and longer distances to see if they can reach the £10k mark.

Support Ukraine
St Neots News

