Published: 3:39 PM July 30, 2021

President of St Ives Rotary Club Julian Thomas, presented Amanda Mumford Treasurer of CALMtown St Ives with the cheque. - Credit: Fiona Stocker

Organisation CALMtown has received a cheque for £1,150 from St Ives Rotary Club, which the club raised from a silent auction.

CALM, (Campaign Against Living Miserably) town is an organisation which aims to support people’s mental health within St Ives and Huntingdonshire.

President of St Ives Rotary Club Julian Thomas, presented Amanda Mumford Treasurer of CALMtown with the cheque at a presentation on July 27 at the Slepe Hall in St Ives.

St Ives Rotary Club listened to Amanda at the presentation, as she gave a talk about what they are planning for the future including training of Mental Health First Aiders within the community.

The Rotary Club raised just over £2,300 from their Silent Auction and after admin fees, the rest of the money will go towards other organisations who are in need of our support.

Fiona Stocker, a member of the for St Ives Rotary Club said: “We decided to a silent auction because we had never done one before.

“We decided to give half of the money that we had raised to CALMtown as a local organisation that are doing good things for mental health in St Ives.”