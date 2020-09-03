During the coronavirus pandemic, the team collected food from various supermarkets and food outlets and delivered food parcels and goodie bags to people in the community.

Much of the food was supplied by Waitrose, in St Ives, who has now handed the volunteer centre a cheque to continue its work.

Julie Wilkerson and the team from Waitrose donated the food and Mike Baker, from the volunteer centre, coordinated the delivery.

“We are delighted to receive a cheque for £1,333 to help continue our work and relaunch our community fridge to make it Covid friendly,” said charity shop manager Emma Cameron.

Food is currently being donated by Greggs, Huntingdon, Waitrose, St Ives, Co-op, Godmanchester and the Co-op Cardinal Distribution Centre.

INFO: Anyone in need of a food parcel should contact Emma on: 07938 197 463.