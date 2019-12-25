A chef at Hinchingbrooke Hospital has been recognised as a hospitality hero.

As part of a nation-wide campaign to celebrate hospitality heroes who give up their Christmas to serve others, Kieghley Walebone, was picked due to her dedication to the hospitality industry at the busiest time of the year.

Having worked during the festive season over the past 30 years, Kieghley has given up valuable time with her loved ones to give others a Christmas to remember, cooking for more than 300 patients each day during Christmas.

The judges could see Kieghley's commitment to her local community, not only by going the extra mile in her day job, but also by constantly putting her customers before herself.

As one of the winners of Bidfood's Christmas Gift this year, Kieghley has been gifted dinner at a restaurant of her choice for herself and her family to enjoy, as well as a Virgin Experience voucher.

Speaking of Kieghley's success in the campaign, her line manager, Lisa Normanton, said: "Keighley has worked here for over 35 years and has worked nearly every Christmas in that time. She truly loves Christmas and always comes to work with her Christmas socks and hat on, as well as a big happy smile to greet every patient with.

"She been through some bad times during past Christmas seasons, including a house fire, but still always came to work with her great positive energy. She is an inspiration to everyone here and truly deserves to be the winner of Bidfood's Christmas Gift 2019."

Bidfood's Christmas Gift campaign recognises the tens of thousands of hospitality workers in the UK who sacrifice their own time for others during the festive season. During the course of the month, 98 nominations were submitted from across each sector of the hospitality industry, with a final decision made by a panel of industry experts. There were lucky winners in each of the categories: care, accommodation, foodie outlets and charities.