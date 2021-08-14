Published: 10:30 AM August 14, 2021

Oscar the dog at the St Neots Caravan Park. - Credit: DAVE CARTER

A few family pets and some fantastic wildlife shots make up this week's Reader Photos.

Our current theme is 'summer' but we can accept photos on any subject. Send your images to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.

Please include your full name and a brief description of where your photo was taken. We prefer Jpeg images.

A family of swans at the riverside at St Neots. - Credit: DAVID REMMINGTON

Den Yaxley sent us his photograph which was taken after a downpour of rain. - Credit: DEN YAXLEY

David Remmington took this image of a bee on a flower in his garden at Eaton Socon. - Credit: DAVID REMMINGTON

This image was taken in Godmanchester by Paul Foster. - Credit: PAUL FOSTER

Henry and Sid Stephens sent us a photograph of Rita at Portholme. - Credit: STEPHENS FAMILY

Gerry Brown sent us this image of the wooden bridge at Broughton. - Credit: GERRY BROWN

A Goldfinch mother feeding her baby. - Credit: GERRY BROWN

Stuart Buckminster captured this image of a Kingfisher. - Credit: STUART BUCKMINSTER

This friendly robin was captured in Tony Oliver's garden. - Credit: TONY OLIVER

Den Yaxley took this image at Wyboston Lakes. - Credit: DEN YAXLEY

Paul Muxlow sent us his photo of Rosie. - Credit: PAUL MUXLOW












































































































