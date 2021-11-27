Gallery

Gerry Brown took this beautiful autumnal image at Houghton Mill. - Credit: GERRY BROWN

Here are our Readers Photos for this week. Some beautiful autumnal images that show the mild weather and the beauty of the season.

Would you like to submit a photograph for our Readers Photos section? Our current theme is winter, but we are happy to accept images on any subject.

We prefer Jpeg images which can be sent via email to: editor@huntspost.co.uk. Images may be used in print and on our website. Please include your full name and a brief description of your photo.

Chris Shaw took his sunset image in Hunstanton. - Credit: CHRIS SHAW

Mags Frost took her photo in Godmanchester on a clear Autumn day. - Credit: MAGS FROST

David Remmington's image of swans at the River Great Ouse. - Credit: DAVID REMMINGTON

A misty morning in Huntingdon sent in by Sarah Knight. - Credit: SARAH KNIGHT

Moria Clelland took her image of sheep crossing the road at Houghton Meadow. - Credit: MORIA CLELLAND

Autumn leaves falling captured by Gerry Brown. - Credit: GERRY BROWN

David King captured this bird in his garden. - Credit: DAVID KING

Ron Pasika's image was taken at Godmanchester Nature Reserve. - Credit: RON PASIKA

Alexia Meredith took her photo of the sun setting at Woodwalton. - Credit: ALEXIA MEREDITH

Dorothy Smith autumn image was taken in Houghton. - Credit: DOROTHY SMITH



















































































































































































































