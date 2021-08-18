News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

This week's Hunts Post Reader Photos

Debbie Davies

Published: 5:24 PM August 18, 2021   
Ian Morrison captured this strange encounter in his garden at Eaton Socon.

Ian Morrison captured this strange encounter in his garden at Eaton Socon. - Credit: IAN MORRISON

Here are our Reader Photos for this week. Our current theme is 'summer' but we can accept photos on any subject.

Send your images in Jpeg format to: editor@huntspost.co.uk. Please include your full name and a brief description of your image.

Mave Yaxley sent us this photograph taken in a friend's garden.

Mave Yaxley sent us this photograph taken in a friend's garden. - Credit: MAVE YAXLEY

Jet ski racing at Wyboston taken by Mave Yaxley.

Jet ski racing at Wyboston taken by Mave Yaxley. - Credit: MAVE YAXLEY

Daniela Smith sent us this image she took of a bee on a sunflower.

Daniela Smith sent us this image she took of a bee on a sunflower. - Credit: DANIELA SMITH

Simon Ellis captured this image of a night visitor in his garden at Brampton.

Simon Ellis captured this image of a night visitor in his garden at Brampton. - Credit: SIMON ELLIS

Paul Harper-Harris sent us this image he took in St Ives.

Paul Harper-Harris sent us this image he took in St Ives. - Credit: PAUL HARPER-HARRIS

Andrew Bradly sent us his image of a family of swans at Godmanchester.

Andrew Bradly sent us his image of a family of swans at Godmanchester. - Credit: ANDREW BRADLEY

This is Masie the dog in Godmachester and it was sent in by Andrew Bradley.

This is Masie the dog in Godmachester and it was sent in by Andrew Bradley. - Credit: ANDREW BRADLEY

Gerry Brown took this image of a barley field in Warboys.

Gerry Brown took this image of a barley field in Warboys. - Credit: GERRY BROWN

Andy Taylor sent us this image which he took at Hinchingbrooke Park in Huntingdon.

Andy Taylor sent us this image which he took at Hinchingbrooke Park in Huntingdon. - Credit: ANDY TAYLOR

Moulting blackbird image taken by Gerry Brown.

Moulting blackbird image taken by Gerry Brown. - Credit: GERRY BROWN

Peter Smith sent us his photo he captured of a caterpillar on a leaf.

Peter Smith sent us his photo he captured of a caterpillar on a leaf. - Credit: PETER SMITH

















































