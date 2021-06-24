This week, the main focus of our Reader Photos is family pets. Please continue to send us photos of your pets but we can accept images on any subject. Photos should be in jpeg format and include your full name and a brief description of where the picture was taken. Send to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.
Annette Eggett, from Hemingford Grey, sent us this pic of her dog Podgie.
- Credit: ANNETTE EGGETT
Jay Hawkins sent in this line-up of his eight dogs on the sofa.
- Credit: JAY HAWKINS
This is Casper on his walk in Abbotsley, sent in by Heidi Cutter.
- Credit: HEIDI CUTTER
Jenny Questier sent this photo of her friend's dog Duke at Houghton Mill.
- Credit: JENNY QUESTIER
This is Lottie, aged five, who is a rescue dog from Wood Green.
- Credit: VICTORIA ASPLIN
Paddington and Brimstone in the garden at Warboys.
- Credit: VICTORIA DOCKING
This is Tokio and the photograph was sent in by Olga Sorbian.
- Credit: OLGA SORBIAN
Peter Turner sent this image of his cat Marmalade sunning himself in his favourite spot.
- Credit: PETER TURNER
