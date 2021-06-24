News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Check out our photo gallery of cute family pets

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 12:58 PM June 24, 2021   
Ian Morrison, from Eaton Socon, sent us this photo of his dog Marley who is 11.

Ian Morrison, from Eaton Socon, sent us this photo of his dog Marley who is 11. - Credit: IAN MORRISON

This week, the main focus of our Reader Photos is family pets. Please continue to send us photos of your pets but we can accept images on any subject. Photos should be in jpeg format and include your full name and a brief description of where the picture was taken. Send to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.

Annette Eggett, from Hemingford Grey, sent us this pic of her dog Podgie.

Annette Eggett, from Hemingford Grey, sent us this pic of her dog Podgie. - Credit: ANNETTE EGGETT

Jay Hawkins sent in this line-up of his eight dogs on the sofa.

Jay Hawkins sent in this line-up of his eight dogs on the sofa. - Credit: JAY HAWKINS

This is Casper on his walk in Abbotsley, sent in by Heidi Cutter.

This is Casper on his walk in Abbotsley, sent in by Heidi Cutter. - Credit: HEIDI CUTTER

Jenny Questier sent this photo of her friend's dog Duke at Houghton Mill.

Jenny Questier sent this photo of her friend's dog Duke at Houghton Mill. - Credit: JENNY QUESTIER


This is Lottie, aged five, who is a rescue dog from Wood Green.

This is Lottie, aged five, who is a rescue dog from Wood Green. - Credit: VICTORIA ASPLIN

Paddington and Brimstone in the garden at Warboys.

Paddington and Brimstone in the garden at Warboys. - Credit: VICTORIA DOCKING

This is Tokio and the photograph was sent in by Olga Sorbian.

This is Tokio and the photograph was sent in by Olga Sorbian. - Credit: OLGA SORBIAN

Peter Turner sent this image of his cat Marmalade sunning himself in his favourite spot.

Peter Turner sent this image of his cat Marmalade sunning himself in his favourite spot. - Credit: PETER TURNER

























































































































































































































