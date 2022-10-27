Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
If you are travelling, check out the roadworks and closures

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 6:40 AM October 27, 2022
Check out roadworks and closures for today (October 27) across Cambridgeshire. 

Check out the latest travel updates for Cambridgeshire today (Thursday, October 27) here.

Great Northern trains

Buses will replace trains from 10.30pm until the end of service between Ely and King's Lynn till October 28 due to engineering works.

Chapel Lane - Newton in the Isle 

Closed today (October 27) and October 28 between the hours of 7.30am and 4.15pm for works

A141 Fenland Way - Chatteris

Temporary traffic lights in place at the B1050/A141 roundabout. Delays are likely.

Green End Road - Sawtry  

Closed today (October 27) due to works by Anglian Water 

A1123 Houghton Road - St Ives

Temporary lights are in place near Garner Drive.

B1167 Wisbech Road - Thorney

There are temporary lights in place near Park Crescent.

Knarr Fen Road - Thorney

The road between the A47 and Dairy Drove is closed both ways until November 7 due to emergency work.

Wertheim Way – Huntingdon   

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 30 due to works by UK Power Networks. 

Strangeways Road and Queen Edith's Way – Cambridge   

Both roads will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 28 due to works by Cambridge Water.   

B1098 Sixteen Foot Bank – Christchurch   

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 28 for works.   

Newnham Croft Street – Cambridge   

The road will be closed to all motor vehicles until October 28 between the hours of 7am and 7pm daily for works.

Silver Street and Trumpington Street – Cambridge   

The roads will be closed to all motor vehicles until October 29 between 7pm and 6am nightly for works. 

Grange Lane – Littleport   

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 31 due to works.

Main Street – Littleport   

The road will be closed to all motor vehicles until December 1 between the hours of 7pm and 6am nightly for works.  

Orton Parkway (between Oundle Road and Newcombe Way) - Peterbrorough

The parkway is closed daily from 8pm to 6am until October 28 for bridge repairs.     

A1134 Milton Road/Chesterton Road/Victoria Avenue/Croft Holme Lane – Cambridge    

All roads will be closed to all motor vehicles until October 28 between 8pm and 6am nightly for works.    

Cross Drove – Coates (at the level crossing)  

The road is closed both way to all motor vehicles until November 11 between the hours of 8am and 4pm weekdays and all days at the weekends due to work by Network Rail.

Barnham Road – Buckworth    

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 15 due to works by Anglian Water.       

Worts Causeway – Cambridge       

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 27 due to works by Cambridge Water. 

