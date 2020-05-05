A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after a road collision in Somersham.

On Monday (May 4), at 1.05am police were called to Chatteris Road in Somersham, after reports of a collision.

A 19-year-old man from Chatteris was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after failing a roadside drugs test.

Four people were assessed at the scene; one patient was transported by road ambulance to Hinchingbrooke Hospital, and a second patient was transported to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, also by road ambulance

Fire crews were called to the scene at 1:07 am, to find a vehicle on its side and used specialist cutting equipment to release the two casualties.

Two ambulances from the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST), two ambulance officer vehicles and an Essex and Herts An air ambulance was also called to the scene at the B1050 at Someresham.

The man arrested at the scene has been bailed until October 31, pending further enquiries.