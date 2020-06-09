Charles Wixcey, from Hardwick Road, Eynesbury, appeared via video link at Peterborough Magistrates Court yesterday morning (June 8). He did not enter a plea.

He is charged with 19 allegations of sexual offences between 2013 and 2018, including sexually assaulting two children under the age of 13 between August 2016 and May 2018.

Ten charges relate to voyeurism dating on or before January 1 2015, where Wixcey is accused of recording a person undressing “for the purposes of him gaining sexual gratification when the recording was viewed”.

Six of the charges relate to taking indecent photographs of children in a toilet and elsewhere on or before January 1 2015.

He is also accused of having 23 category A images of children on a laptop.

Wixcey has been granted unconditional bail to appear at Cambridge Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on July 6.