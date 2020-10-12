This month a Walk to Remember 2020 is happening to raise money for a Sue Ryder hospice.

People in Cambridgeshire will have the option to walk a 5K or 10K route that means something to them to remember and celebrate the life of someone special.

The charity walk is being organised by Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Bedfordshire, which provides expert care for people with life-limiting conditions as well as supporting their families.

The hospice had to postpone its annual night-time walk Starlight Hike due to coronavirus but is hoping local people will don their trainers and Walk to Remember at a time and location that suits them.

Ellie Burke, community fundraiser at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, said: “Our new event for 2020 – Walk to Remember – gives people the chance to celebrate the life of someone special and walk in their memory.

“You can choose a 5K or 10K distance and a route that means something to you. You can walk any day throughout October or join hundreds of others across the country for our official walk day on Saturday, October 17.

“You can encourage your friends, families and colleagues to join you. Even if you can’t walk together physically, you can start at the same time and share your photos and special moments with one another.

“Entry is free, but it’s your donations and fundraising that will make all the difference to patients and families needing our expert care.”

Ellie Davis, from St Neots, plans to do the walk in tribute to her grandma, who was cared for at St John’s Hospice in 2019 after she was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

With her mum by her side, Ellie is aiming to walk 10K around St Neots, which is where her grandma lived for the last 20 years of her life.

Ellie said: “My grandma was my best friend. We always had the most fun together and seeing her laugh is one of the things I miss most. It is a lovely feeling to be able to walk in her memory and celebrate all of the happy times we shared together.”

Contact the hospice’s fundraising team on: 01767 642412 or at: stjohnsfundraising@sueryder.org for more information about the Walk to Remember 2020.