News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Overwhelming response to MND charity walk

person

Julian Makey

Published: 5:04 PM November 29, 2021
Charity walk in tribute to John Woods who has MND

Walk organiser Adrian Smith with friends John and Tracey Woods at the start of the event with a presentation picture of the couple at Mr Smith's recent wedding - Credit: Archant

A walk in tribute to a St Neots businessman who has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease has raised more than 10 times the amount the organiser expected.

The walk, involving laps around Grafham Water, was a "hugely emotional" day for John Woods who was diagnosed with the debilitating condition earlier this year.

John, 58, of St Neots Windows, was able to walk sections at the start and finish of the trek which was held in freezing conditions. 

Adrian Smith, who organised the walk, said around 60 people took part in the event with walkers completing one or two laps of the reservoir, together with three support cyclists who handed out refreshments.

"It has raised £5,071 so far and Gift Aid will add another £1,000. I am overwhelmed really - I only expected to get about £500 and for 8-12 people to take part," said Adrian, a close friend of John's.

"The conditions were awful, it was freezing."

John was diagnosed with life-shortening MND at the end of the summer and money raised will go to the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tributes for Godmanchester mum Lisa Leader who passed away on Friday
  2. 2 Young man dies on B645 near St Neots following a head-on crash
  3. 3 Businesswoman who launched popular St Ives shop has died
  1. 4 'White van man' crashes into rail bridge
  2. 5 The Real Pie Company has opened in Huntingdon
  3. 6 Pedestrian killed crossing road
  4. 7 Auditor who fell ill on eve of farmgate report not returning to council 
  5. 8 Drugs uncovered in Huntingdon home
  6. 9 Michaela’s horrific ordeal: ‘My partner threatened to slit my throat and bury me alive’ 
  7. 10 Drug Dealer from Huntingdon has been sentenced

Walkers included John's wife Tracey and their three sons, together with other family members and St Neots man Lee Taylor, who also has MND, and covered part of the distance in his wheelchair.

Adrian organised the walk to show support for his friend and to raise awareness of MND.

Tracey said: "It was an amazing turnout and very emotional. John was extremely emotional because he could not believe so many people cared.

"He couldn't help being touched by the amount of people there and he was determined to take part."

Tracey said: "The money may be too late for anything to be done for John but it may help people with MND in future."

The cause of MND, which affects cells in the brain and nerves, remains unknown. It causes symptoms such as muscle weakness, slurred speech and difficulty swallowing and reduces life expectancy, although some patients can live with it for many years.

John and Tracey have owned St Neots Windows for 25 years.

Donations can be made to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Adrian-Smith66?utm_campaign=lc_frp_share_transaction_fundraiser_page_donation_received_-_nth_donation&utm_content=714f43d9-f544-4c0a-b309-1611b2afca7d&utm_medium=email&utm_source=postoffice&utm_term=1637238128740

Huntingdon News
St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

London Luton Airport and NATS have confirmed that the flight path will go ahead in February 2022.

London Luton Airport and NATS will go ahead with Huntingdonshire flight...

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
St Ives cocaine dealer Mohammed Islam has been jailed for two and a half years.

St Ives cocaine dealer is jailed

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Mayor of St Neots Stephen Ferguson in the Market Square.

Vital improvements for St Neots town centre move a step closer

Julian Makey

person
The five men and one woman issued with banning orders and tough anti begging orders. 

Cambs Live

Two year ban on begging for these six

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon