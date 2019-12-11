The curernt storage unit that they have. The curernt storage unit that they have.

The 3 Pillars - Feeding the Homeless charity offers supplies such hot food and drink, clothes, tents and sleeping bags to people living on the street in St Neots and Peterborough.

The charity was set up by Mick Pescod and Ged Dempsey - Freemasons from the Province of Northamptonshire and Huntingdonshire.

Some 80 volunteers give up their time four times a week, twice at Paynes Mill in St Neots and twice in Peterborough, to serve people hot food and drink, and provide them with with support.

The charity, which relies on donations from local businesses and volunteers, is now fundraising for a new secure storage unit, after being targeted by vandals twice in the last year.

The 3 Pillars - Feeding the homeless charity offers supplies such hot food and drink, clothes and tents and sleeping bags to people living on the street in St Neots and Peterborough. The 3 Pillars - Feeding the homeless charity offers supplies such hot food and drink, clothes and tents and sleeping bags to people living on the street in St Neots and Peterborough.

Currently, the charity has a unit at the Mortgage Broker, in Eaton Socon, but is fundraising for a new, more secure unit.

Mr Pescod said: "We are raising the funds for a new portable, vandal-proof cabin. We have had a couple of break-ins in the past year. Not much was taken, but it has left our facilities less secure, and as we are a charity, we don't always have the money to get it fixed.

"We heavily rely on donations from places like Bakers Best, Aldi Eaton Socon, the Co-op in Little Paxton, Greggs and Tesco. We have been going for more than three years now, as have so many dedicated volunteers but we do need some help when it comes to donations."

The group have already received a donation of more than £8,000 from the St Neots Golf Club which will go towards the cost of the unit, but still needs to raise an additional £7,500.

The 3 Pillars - Feeding the homeless charity offers supplies such hot food and drink, clothes and tents and sleeping bags to people living on the street in St Neots and Peterborough. The 3 Pillars - Feeding the homeless charity offers supplies such hot food and drink, clothes and tents and sleeping bags to people living on the street in St Neots and Peterborough.

"We provide a non-judgemental helping hand to those who need it. There are so many people who are on the streets who just need support. Not only do we provide them with food and with warmth, but we do try and help them get off the streets, and point them in the right direction to help restart their lives again."

To donate to the fundraising page visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mick-pescod.