Bringing the community together to raise money for a worthy cause, St.Neots Rugby Club will be showcasing the club's talent from Mini and Juniors and Colts to senior men's and Ladies in a variety of games over the weekend. From 10:30am on Saturday 27th April, spectators can enjoy a ladies 10s tournament, an U13's match and a Colts game as well as a entertaining Dad's vs Coaches spectacular. Following this the senior men will take part in the annual charity game in support of the Sports Connection Foundation at 3pm. On Sunday, the younger players of the club will take to the common in the 43rd St.Neots Mini and Juniors Festival.

In addition to rugby, families can enjoy all kinds of activities to keep the little ones entertained. Throughout Saturday and Sunday visitors will find face painting, cakes and sweet stalls, a bouncy castle, Zorbs, lucky dips and more at the common, as well as local radio station Black Cat Radio who will be providing the tunes.

If you get thirsty or hungry while getting involved in the weekend's festivities there will be plenty to choose from. Foodies can enjoy handmade stone-baked pizzas from £5 or hot dogs and burgers from our BBQ. In addition to these delicious bites, a variety of gin will be available as well as eight real ales.

Partying late into the night, St.Neots Rugby Club will be welcoming back local band Donut who will take to the stage to perform covers of classic pop-rock songs. During the course of the evening, party-goers will be able to get their hands on a range of gin cocktails and real ales whilst dancing the night away.

On Friday evening, the club will also be hosting a friendly touch rugby tournament before a comedy evening full of laughter. If you're interested in entering a team of 10 players or buying tickets for the comedy night please visit the payment section of our website: www.stneotsrugbyclub.com

This year St.Neots Rugby Club will be raising fund to support Sports Connections Foundation in memory of former Colts player Sam Foulkes. The foundation believe that sport is one of the most powerful tools on the planet, and it has the greatest impact on the lives of children and young people when it's being used for social good. They're committed to helping educate thousands of children every week in fun and practical ways, using sport to teach about global citizenship, hardship and poverty that other children face throughout the world.

If you are interested in joining an the club or finding out more information about the Charity Rugby Festival visit www.stneotsrugbyclub.com or https://www.facebook.com/SNRFC.News/.