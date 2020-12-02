Video

Published: 7:00 AM December 2, 2020 Updated: 7:30 PM December 14, 2020

A father-of-four who lives near St Ives has recorded a lockdown fundraising single with his family and friends to support child victims of crime.

Charity lockdown single recorded by Huntingdonshire web designer Trevor Jones to ‘bring positivity’. Picture: EMBRACE - Credit: Archant

Trevor Jones, from Holywell, wrote and performed We Will Overcome with his daughter Lorien Clark, 27, her mother Amanda Clark, actress and singer Michelle Jimenez-Alder, and other musician friends to raise money for Embrace Child Victims Of Crime (Embrace CVOC).

Trevor designed and hosts the website for the charity, which has its headquarters in Peterborough.

The track was recorded through a virtual collaboration of artists across Cambridgeshire and the UK, and costs 99p to download. All proceeds go to Embrace CVOC.

Trevor, 49, said: “I wanted to do something positive in response to all the doom and gloom and all the anxiety, uncertainty and fear created by the global pandemic.

“Everyone is suffering because of being separated from their friends, family and loved ones and life is very strange due to social distancing. Covid-19 has had a big impact on everyone. I know it is a very serious issue but I wanted to bring some hope and positivity.

“The message of the song is that this will pass, we will be together again and together we will overcome these challenges and be stronger for it.”

The virtual band includes West End composer and musical supervisor Gary Hind, who has worked on London shows The Lion King, Les Miserables and Sunset Boulevard.

It also features Hannah Elizabeth and Griff Jameson from the Cambridge award-winning folk duo Elizabeth & Jameson, bass guitarist Duncan Kelman, and lead guitarist Adam Chinery.

Trevor has been playing guitar and writing songs since he was eight, and was a founder member of the six-piece folk-rock group Tear that played at Glastonbury in the late nineties and V Festival, along with Amanda and Michelle.

He said: “I’ve always loved music and I’m always in my studio recording something. I wrote the music for We Will Overcome first and I sent it over to Michelle who wrote the first verse.

“Michelle recorded all her vocals on an iPhone, which just shows what you can achieve.”

Anne Campbell, chief executive of Embrace CVOC, said: “Every download will help us to help those children who have had an extra-tough time in lockdown - because unfortunately there are children within our communities who are living in tense, scary households and need our support.”

You can download We Will Overcome from iTunes at: https://music.apple.com/gb/album/we-willovercome-single/1517603943

It is also available on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B089XLBJ8Z/ ref=cm_sw_em_r_mt_dp_U_Xup4EbQRNR98Y

To find out more about Embrace CVOC visit: www.embracecvoc.org.uk