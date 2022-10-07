Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
'Generous golfers' raise more than £730 for Dreamdrops at charity golf day

Alexander Gilham

Published: 11:45 AM October 7, 2022
Anne-Marie Hamilton, the chairman of Dreamdrops charity in St Ives, and Karen Walker, proprietor of the Barley Mow.

Anne-Marie Hamilton, the chairman of Dreamdrops charity in St Ives, and Karen Walker, proprietor of the Barley Mow in St Neots. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust

The Barley Mow pub in St Neots has celebrated its 30th year by raising £734.20 for Dreamdrops Children's Charity at its Open Charity Golf Competition.

The competition was held at Wyboston Lakes Golf Course on September 10 and run by Karen and Andy Walker, proprietors of the Barley Mow, and organised by their friend Tom McCormick.

The event saw 83 golfers participate in 23 teams, and at the end of the competition, everyone returned to the Barley Mow for a BBQ, prize giving, and an evening of music and entertainment.

Anne-Marie Hamilton, Chairman of Dreamdrops in St Ives, said: “It was lovely to meet everyone, and I was amazed to learn that this was the 30th anniversary of the event and felt very honoured that Karen and Andy had chosen Dreamdrops to be their charity in this special year.

“Thank you very much indeed for your extremely generous donation to our charity. We are incredibly grateful. It really was amazing."

The donation will be put towards helping the Special Care Baby Unit at Hinchingbrooke Hospital by providing them with some 'extras' they requested that NHS funds do not provide.

