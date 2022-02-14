Eli McGee, from Houghton, will have his first haircut to raise money for charity. - Credit: Family

An inspirational 11-year-old from Huntingdonshire will chop off his golden locks in his first ever haircut to raise money for the Royal Papworth Hospital.

Eli McGee, from Houghton, has already raised an awesome £1,300 for the hospital charity after his mum, Becky, underwent treatment for lung cancer last year.

Eli was keen to show his support for the hospital as a special way to say “thank you for looking after mummy”.

Becky explained: “Having never had a haircut before, he is having his long blonde locks cut for the first time in order to raise funds for the Royal Papworth Charity and to say a big thank you for taking care of me.

"We're hoping that the cut will take place on February 16 and Eli is lucky that his auntie, who is a professional stylist in London, will get the honour of doing it.

“We have already received an amazing response from the community.”

Becky was diagnosed with lung cancer in December 2021 and was looked after by the Royal Papworth Hospital.

On New Year's Eve she had a lung segmentectomy and is now recovering well.

Eli will be wearing a t-shirt with the hospital name and charity logo on the day of the haircut, while mum will be standing by to show support and take pictures.

Speaking about her time in hospital, and diagnosis of cancer, Becky continued: “Reflecting on the last few months I’d like to express my eternal gratitude for the exceptional care I have received and continue to receive.

“A routine x-ray in Hinchingbrooke Hospital A&E led to follow up scans and a referral to the Royal Papworth Hospital.

“My consultant, the very lovely Dr Rob Buttery. My surgeon, the wonderful Mr Adam Peryt and my clinical specialist nurse, Maureen King, have been just amazing.

“Every step of the way, I received the best care from everyone I encountered. I couldn’t have asked for more. Thank you.”

To donate to Eli’s fundraiser, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/elisbighaircut