Charity football match raises more than £3000 in support of Ukraine

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 2:37 PM June 29, 2022
Updated: 3:01 PM June 29, 2022
Huntingdon Town FC and Eunice FC, a mixed Polish and Ukrainian team, show their support after their 0-0 draw.

Huntingdon Town FC and Eunice Huntingdon FC, a mixed Polish and Ukrainian team, show their support after their 0-0 draw. - Credit: Andrew Maclaren

A charity 9-a-side football match between Huntingdon Town FC and a mixed Polish and Ukrainian team has managed to raise more than £3,000 in support of Ukraine.

Both sides played in an entertaining 0-0 draw on Tuesday evening at Huntingdon Town Football Club in front of more than 100 spectators.

Volunteers helped to run barbeques and sell burgers during the event in Huntingdon.

Volunteers helped to run barbeques and sell burgers during the event in Huntingdon. - Credit: Andrew Maclaren

Volunteers from Buckden Help Hub and the Ukrainian refugees living in Huntingdonshire with host families helped to set up the match.

The organiser, Andrew Maclaren, said: "It was a good event and everything went smoothly. There was a nice feeling, and we made quite a bit of money."

Children made pictures and sold jewellery during the charity football match in Huntingdon.

Children made pictures and sold jewellery during the charity football match in Huntingdon. - Credit: Andrew Maclaren

"It was all played in the right spirit and it was probably the right result."

"It was also a good opportunity for the Ukrainian people to touch base with other local business people for future events."

Traditional cakes and soups were provided by Ukrainians, and plenty of burgers were on offer from barbeques throughout the event.

The match was played during the Ukraine Constitution Day, and the money raised will go towards sending essential supplies to Ukraine and helping the Ukrainians living in the district.

The Mayor of Huntingdon, Cllr David Landon Cole (Far Right), with the 65” 4K ULTRA HD TV raffle prize.

The Mayor of Huntingdon, Cllr David Landon Cole (Far Right), with the 65” 4K ULTRA HD TV raffle prize. - Credit: Andrew Maclaren


Support Ukraine
Charity Fundraiser
Huntingdon News

