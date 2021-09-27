Published: 8:57 AM September 27, 2021

A charity cricket festival raise funds for Papworth Trust and Rise Africa UK was held at Kimbolton Cricket Club on Saturday 11 September, raising thousands of pounds for both organisations. - Credit: PAPWORTH TRUST

Organisers of a charity cricket festival were bowled over when the event raised more than £8,000 for two good causes.

The festival, held at Kimbolton Cricket Club, supported Papworth Trust and Rise Africa UK and featured teams from Kimbolton Cricket Club, Papworth Trust and, eventual winners, Rise Africa UK.

Angela Kenyon, one of the organisers, said: “Thank you so much to everyone who supported our cricket festival, all our sponsors, cake bakers, cricket players and our lovely catering ladies. Also thanks to everyone involved with Kimbolton Cricket Club.

“To have raised such a fantastic sum of money is testament to how hard everyone worked to put the event together. The money raised will make such a difference to the children in Tanzania and Papworth Trust’s services supporting disabled people across the East of England”.

A barbecue, bar, raffles and tombola with prizes including a wheelbarrow filled with bottles of wine and chocolate hampers worth £125 donated by Hotel Chocolat helped raise the cash.