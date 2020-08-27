The match is being held to raise money for The Glynn Fund in memory of Glynn Faulkner who died 11 years ago.

A fundraising raffle has been running which has so far raised £2,000, with 22 prizes up for grabs.

The Alconbury Nisa shop is going to give away a £100 voucher and Salon 17 in Alconbury is giving away two cut and blow dry treatments.

Organiser, Andrew Turner, who is Glynn’s cousin said: “We have been holding this match for 10 years and this year we are stepping up the challenge, with help from the local businesses and communities.”

The match is at 2pm, at the Alconbury Sports and Social Club.

Raffle tickets are £5 a book and can be purchased from an organiser Andrew Turner on: 07541 941311 or email: andyrturner@me.com.