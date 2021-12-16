A family from Huntingdon have marked Grief Awareness Week by launching bereavement bags at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, where they lost their loved one Adam.

Adam Hurst died from a rare type of hernia, aged 31, three years ago and the family have set up a charity called Adam’s Rose to commemorate his memory and provide support for others who are experiencing grief.

His wife Victoria Hurst, mum Sarah Hurst, brother-in-law Stevie Leftly and sister-in-law Margo Leftly started the charity in May 2019 to ensure that people do not feel alone with their grief by creating support amongst the community.

MORE: Bereavement volunteer’s role ‘walking alongside’ those who grieve in Huntingdonshire

In addition to this the team have been working hard to create bereavement bags, which look like a large gift bag with the charity logo on the front.

These will be used to put a loved one's belongings in when they have passed away, which would have previously been put in carrier bags.

This will also include an information leaflet on community support available locally as well as a grief journal.

Victoria Hurst, aged 33, said: “Adam was such a big character and always caring for others, so losing him has been such a loss and nothing prepares you for that.

“We wanted to focus on something positive to help us through the difficult times and creating the charity has meant that we are actively helping those who are going through what we have been through.

“The bereavement bag really is a simple idea, but it is something that had a big impact on me from the early stages of grief.”

Jo Bennis, chief nurse for Hinchingbrooke Hospital, said: “We do provide a bereavement booklet and offer national support helplines, however having a charity local to us that will be able to offer additional support during such a distressing time will be a huge benefit for the families affected.

“The bags will also provide staff with a way to identify families who require help and understanding so that we can assist them in any way that we can.”

The bags will be rolled out for use from January at Hinchingbrooke Hospital and then Peterborough City Hospital in the coming months.

If you would like to find out more about the charity or make a donation please go to www.adamsrose.co.uk