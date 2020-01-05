That's the message from a big-hearted group of volunteers as they work to bring the first-ever PaintRush event, in support of Sue Ryder's St John's Hospice, to St Neots.

Competitors will raise vital funds for families who need expert palliative care and bereavement support.

The 5k family friendly event and fun run, supported by Cedabond, will take place at Priory Park on Sunday, March 29.

Chelsea Zwetsloot is on the committee of volunteers helping to organise the event, said: "PaintRush is a bold and beautiful event that will really brighten up your 2020. We hope to welcome hundreds of people to walk, jog, skip or run while getting showered in multi coloured paint in support of a much-loved local charity which makes such a big difference to many local people."

She added: "You'll cross the finish line covered in colour with a big smile on your face, take home some amazing memories and experience the feel good factor of helping families when it matters most.

"We wanted to put on a special event to help support a truly special place, which is close to the hearts of many of us on the volunteer committee. I will never forget the phenomenal care they gave to me and my family when my grandad was cared for in their inpatient unit. We're doing this to give St Neots a brand new fundraising event and to give back to our local hospice too."

The event starts and finishes at Priory Park and there will be a vibrant and fun warm-up and refreshments and dotted around the course there will be paint throwing stations.

Adult individual entry is £15 with child entry is £10. With the event expected to be extremely popular PaintRush participants, people are urged to sign up early to avoid missing out.

For more information and to sign up visit: www.sueryder.org/stjohnspaintrush email stjohnsfundraising@sueryder.org or call 01767 642 412.

Online registration is at: www.sueryder.org/stjohnspaintrush