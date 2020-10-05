St Neots’ Kerry Surkitt smashes charity challenge to run 50 marathons by the age of 50 in memory of friend Bev. Picture: SUE RYDER St Neots’ Kerry Surkitt smashes charity challenge to run 50 marathons by the age of 50 in memory of friend Bev. Picture: SUE RYDER

Sales Advisor Kerry Surkitt, 47, ran her first marathon in Milton Keynes in 2016.

Since then, she has passed the finish line on 49 other marathons of varying distances all over the UK, including an ultra-marathon of 48 miles and a 100k run (62 miles).

This includes marathons in Brighton, Manchester, Windermere and Snowdonia.

With three years still to go until she turns 50, determined Kerry has set herself a fresh challenge of completing 50 more marathons by then.

St Neots’ Kerry Surkitt smashes charity challenge to run 50 marathons by the age of 50 in memory of friend Bev. Picture: SUE RYDER St Neots’ Kerry Surkitt smashes charity challenge to run 50 marathons by the age of 50 in memory of friend Bev. Picture: SUE RYDER

She was inspired to take on the challenge in memory of her best friend Bev, who passed away at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in 2008.

To date, Kerry has raised more than £1,800 for the hospice, which cares for local people with life-limiting conditions across Bedfordshire as well as Huntingdon and St Neots.

“Bev was a very special lady, she was simply the best,” said Kerry.

“Bev always enjoyed her respite stays at the hospice; the staff were wonderful and we were always made to feel welcome.

“I wanted to support Sue Ryder in memory of Bev. I know the hospice relies on donations to help keep its vital services running to their full potential.”

Kerry completed her 50th marathon at The Suffolk Running Centre, Barrow, earlier this month.

Rather than put her feet up for a well-deserved rest, she is not stopping there and plans to run another three marathons at the beginning of October. She is now an associate member of the ‘100 Marathon Club’.

“It felt amazing to reach my goal,” Kerry added.

“Thank you to all the ladies from KJ Running Buddies, the ladies-only running group I set up five years ago with my friend Jenine Cooper.

“Without them I don’t think I would have had the determination I do to keep running all those miles or raise the money I have.”

Ellie Burke, community fundraiser at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, said: “Thank you so much to Kerry for her support – we are really impressed by her grit and determination to complete 50 marathons.

“If you are inspired by Kerry’s story, why not take on your own running challenge? We are searching for people to lace up their trainers and take on the December Daily Dash, a challenge to run, walk or jog 5k every day for a month.

“Register now at www.decemberdailydash.com”

You can support Kerry through JustGiving at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kerry-surkitt10

You may also want to watch: