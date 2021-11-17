At a cheque presentation took place outside the Green Man pub in Leighton Bromswold. - Credit: PETER LANE

After a year’s absence due to the pandemic, the Bromswold Bike Fest returned in top gear and sunshine and managed to raise £6,321 for local good causes.

More than 260 cyclists took part in the event, held in September, which saw cash distributed Macmillan Cancer Support, East Anglia Children’s Hospice and the Magpas Air Ambulance.

Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambridgeshire & Peterborough, opened the event and then cycled one of the routes with his daughter. He said: "‘I was delighted to see what a wonderful event the village of Leighton Bromswold organised. It encourages people to get out, have fun and cycle whilst raising considerable sums for charity and supporting local community groups."

This was the seventh Bike Fest and the event has now raised more than £41,361 in total There are six marked routes on quiet country roads, ranging in distance from eight miles up to 70 miles and so the event attracts cyclists of all levels of fitness, ability and age.

And there is more than just cycling; the riders return to a carnival atmosphere in Leighton Bromswold with live music from the Huntingdon Music School, tea and cake and barbecue food, real ale and Pimms and numerous stalls run by local community organisations.

Bike Fest is supported by Peter Lane & Partners Estate Agents, Tesco and Pedal Barn cycle shop in Thrapston.

At a cheque presentation outside the Green Man public house in Leighton Bromswold, Mr Lane said: "We are very proud to continue supporting this event which has now raised more than £41,000 for highly deserving local charities."

Bromswold Bike Fest 2022 will be held on Saturday, June 11.

The event organisers can be contacted at bromswoldbikefest@gmail.com For more information: www.bromswoldbikefest.uk

Charlotte Griggs, EACH community fundraising assistant for Cambridgeshire and West Essex, said: “We’re grateful to receive this money and be one of the charities to benefit from this year’s Bromswold Bike Fest. It’s such a popular and successful event and one we’re proud to have been associated with for the last four years, having received more than £10,000.

Emma Sanders, Magpas Air Ambulance’s community and events officer, added: "After a difficult period for fundraising it has been fantastic to see events such as the Bromswold Bike Fest back up and running with huge support in the communities in which they are held. We would like to thank the whole Bromswold team, organisers and supporters for this fantastic donation - it really means a lot to the Magpas Air Ambulance team.”















